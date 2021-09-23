Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Weekly Covid-19 deaths continue to rise as figure hits highest level since March

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 2:13 pm
Empty coffins in a storage room at a Glasgow funeral home during the pandemic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The number of Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has increased for the fourth week in a row, with a total of 10,826 people having now died with the virus, the latest data shows.

According to figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS), there were 135 deaths which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week September 13-19 – the highest total since the first week of March.

The figure is up 57 on the previous week, and follows a steady rise in deaths since early August.

Of the latest deaths, 24 were people aged under 65 while 37 were aged 65-74 and 74 were 75 or older.

Glasgow City had 22 deaths, with 12 in North Lanarkshire and nine in the City of Edinburgh.

The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,257.

This is 25% (249) more than the five-year average.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at the NRS, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 135 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“This is 57 more deaths than last week, and represents the highest weekly total we have seen since early March.

“Deaths from all causes were 25% higher than the five-year average.

“There has been a sustained period of excess deaths, with registered deaths above the five-year average in each week since week 21, May 24-30.”

