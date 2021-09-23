Weekly Covid-19 deaths continue to rise as figure hits highest level since March

The number of Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has increased for the fourth week in a row, with a total of 10,826 people having now died with the virus, the latest data shows.

According to figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS), there were 135 deaths which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week September 13-19 – the highest total since the first week of March.

The figure is up 57 on the previous week, and follows a steady rise in deaths since early August.

As at 19 September 2021, 10,826 COVID-related deaths registered. 135 registered in the latest week, 57 more than previous week. Deaths from all causes in Scotland in this week was 1,257 – 249, or 25%, more than the 5 year average.

Of the latest deaths, 24 were people aged under 65 while 37 were aged 65-74 and 74 were 75 or older.

Glasgow City had 22 deaths, with 12 in North Lanarkshire and nine in the City of Edinburgh.

The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,257.

This is 25% (249) more than the five-year average.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at the NRS, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 135 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“This is 57 more deaths than last week, and represents the highest weekly total we have seen since early March.

“Deaths from all causes were 25% higher than the five-year average.

“There has been a sustained period of excess deaths, with registered deaths above the five-year average in each week since week 21, May 24-30.”