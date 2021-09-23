Lib Dem leader backs fresh bid to legalise assisted dying

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has backed a bid by one of his party’s MSPs to change the law to allow assisted suicide.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said he is “proud” of the work Liam McArthur has done on the issue.

He was speaking as consultation on Mr McArthur’s Assisted Dying Bill got under way.

However Lord Wallace, a former Scottish Liberal Democrat leader who is now the Moderator of the General Assembly, highlighted the Church of Scotland’s opposition to the proposals.

Mr McArthur’s Bill seeks to legalise assisted dying as a choice for adults who are both terminally ill and mentally competent.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I am proud of my colleague Liam McArthur, who launches the consultation on his Bill to introduce assisted dying today.

I want the choice, if I’m in agony and beyond the reach of palliative care, to say ‘this far and no further’.

“Everyone should have the right to a good death.”

Holyrood has twice voted down attempts to introduce similar legislation, but Mr McArthur insisted there are “strong safeguards” in his proposals – which are supported by Dignity in Dying Scotland, Friends at the End and the Humanist Society Scotland.

Today I am launching proposals for a new Members Bill to change the law on assisted dying in Scotland. I believe that the time is right for Scotland to look again at providing people with more choice, safely and compassionately, at the end of life. 👉 https://t.co/HwdFZIplLT pic.twitter.com/KxFJzIe5HC — Liam McArthur MSP (@Liam4Orkney) September 23, 2021

Two doctors would have to independently confirm a person is terminally ill before assisted suicide can be considered, as well as establishing that they have the mental capacity to make such a request and have not been coerced into it.

Doctors would also need to ensure the person has been fully informed of options for palliative and hospice care.

The person making the request would have to sign a written declaration, which would be followed by a “period of reflection”.

They would then have to be able to administer the life ending medication by themselves – with the plans making clear it will continue to be a criminal offence to end someone else’s life directly.

All assisted deaths would also be recorded and reported for safety, monitoring and research purposes.

But Lord Wallace made clear: “The General Assembly has consistently and repeatedly expressed support for the status quo with regards to the law which prohibits assisted dying in all its forms.

“The current societal protection of life is clear and to move away from this would involve more than a simple modification of the law and would represent a ‘crossing of the Rubicon’ from which there would be no return.

“This would have profound effects on how society regards those in our communities who are vulnerable, not just the elderly and infirm but also those with disabilities and those who are unable to speak up to protect themselves.

“Our position is rooted in our Christian faith and whilst we recognise that this is a debate which is not entered upon lightly by those sincerely promoting change, we remain opposed to any proposals to amend the law around assisted dying in all its forms.”

The group Care Not Killing – which includes the Catholic Church and the Muslim Council of Scotland – has said it expects thousands of Scots to sign a petition it has launched against the legislation.

But speaking at the start of the consultation, which runs until December 22, Mr McArthur said: “In my time as an MSP I have heard from many dying people and grieving families who have been failed by the current blanket ban on assisted dying.

“I have watched other countries, such as Australia and New Zealand, put new laws in place to ensure their citizens can have a peaceful and dignified death and I believe that the time is right for Scotland to look again at providing our dying people with more choice at the end of life.

“The consultation sets out a blueprint for how we can do this safely and compassionately.”