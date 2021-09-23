LGBT-inclusive education resources launched

Teachers will be able to access LGBT-inclusive educational resources aimed at promoting equality and reducing bullying in Scottish schools, the Government has announced.

A range of services, including a website and teaching resources, have been launched to help support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pupils and to include LGBT identities, issues and history in the curriculum.

The LGBT resources are available at lgbteducation.scot, where teachers, parents and pupils can access information to support young LGBT people, and an online course for school staff to learn more about LGBT-inclusive education.

The additional support aims to promote equality, reduce bullying and improve the educational experiences of LGBT children, according to the Scottish Government.

Children’s minister Clare Haughey said: “I am proud to say that Scotland is leading the way as the first country in the world to embed LGBT inclusive education right across the curriculum.

“By doing so, we can help young people to reach their full potential and flourish in a diverse and inclusive society.

“The launch of this ground-breaking suite of resources for schools takes us another step forward in ensuring that our curriculum is as diverse as the young people who learn in our schools.

“The Scottish Government, in partnership with Cosla, is determined to provide a fully inclusive education for Scotland’s children and young people.”

Cosla’s children and young people spokesman Stephen McCabe said: “Improving inclusion in our schools is a priority for local government.

“We welcome the materials published today, which will assist schools, teachers and education staff to drive this important agenda forward, ensuring all children and young people receive the support they need.”

Jordan Daly, co-founder of the Time for Inclusive Education charity, said: “I experienced bullying and prejudice at school for being gay and it had a detrimental impact on my confidence and wellbeing for some time.

“This new website, and the supporting resources, which have been co-developed with teachers across Scotland, will support teachers to take a proactive, educational approach to tackling prejudice.

“Most importantly, this work will empower young people and provide them with an opportunity I didn’t have at school – to feel valued, confident, and proud of who they are.”

National Parent Forum of Scotland chairwoman Margaret Wilson added: “We welcome the rollout of LGBT inclusive education across the school curriculum.

“With other stakeholders, we have developed an information resource on LGBT inclusive education for parents and carers to help them to support their children and ensure they have a positive educational experience, using an approach underpinned by children’s rights, kindness and respect.”