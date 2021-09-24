Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daily coronavirus deaths hit highest level since February

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 3:24 pm
It is the largest rise in deaths announced in one day since February 23 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The number of daily Covid-19 deaths in Scotland has hit the highest level in more than seven months.

The latest statistics published by the Scottish Government show 50 coronavirus deaths and 3,667 cases in the past 24 hours.

It is the largest rise in deaths announced in one day since February 23.

While Public Health Scotland figures now record a rise of 207 deaths on March 3, this includes cases that had not previously been identified.

A total of 8,514 people have now died in Scotland with the virus according to the daily measure, though figures from the National Records of Scotland which also record probable coronavirus fatalities puts the true figure at 10,826.

Writing on Twitter, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the rise was a reminder of the need for “continued care”.

She said: “Cases continue to fall in (Scotland) but it always takes time for that to be followed by a fall in the numbers in hospital/ICU or, sadly, dying.

“Today’s number of deaths reminds us of the risks of this virus and the need for continued care.

“My condolences are with all those grieving loss.”

Friday’s figures show the daily test positivity rate is 8.5%, up from 8% the previous day.

A total of 1,011 people were in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, down 46 on the previous day, with 79 patients in intensive care, down seven.

