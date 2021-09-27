Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

MSPs to debate ‘last chance’ to reverse Universal Credit cut

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 12:29 am
MSPs will discuss the future of Universal Credit at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)
MSPs will discuss the future of Universal Credit at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

MSPs will debate the upcoming cut in Universal Credit on Tuesday, with an SNP minister saying the UK Government has a “last chance” to reverse the plan.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said the end of the £20 uplift would be “senseless and harmful”.

The Scottish Parliament will debate a motion from Ms Robison on Tuesday afternoon which says the cut “reflects the UK Government’s uncompassionate approach to welfare”.

The UK Government says the £20-a-week uplift was always meant to be a temporary measure during the pandemic and its focus is now on helping people into jobs.

Minimum alcohol pricing
MSPs will debate Shona Robison’s motion (Jane Barlow/PA)

Reducing Universal Credit is expected to lower welfare spending in Scotland by £461 million a year, which the Scottish Government says will push 60,000 people into poverty.

The uplift is due to end officially on October 6.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Ms Robison said: “The decision to withdraw the Universal Credit uplift is senseless and harmful, a hammer blow of hardship as we begin to emerge from the enormous social and economic disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It comes at a time of rising food and fuel bills, imminent increases in national insurance payments and the end of the self-employment and furlough schemes.

“This is a conscious decision to remove support from people on the lowest incomes who rely upon this uplift as a lifeline to allow basic needs to be met.

“This will be the biggest overnight reduction to a basic rate of social security for over 70 years.”

She continued: “This is the last chance UK ministers have to reverse their harmful plan.

“I urge them to listen to the concerns of people who will be at the sharp end of this cut and keep the lifeline.

“I also call upon all colleagues across the chamber to make their voices heard and the voices of their constituents heard in a unified call on the UK Government to do the right thing.”

A Government spokeswoman said: “We’ve always been clear that the uplift to Universal Credit was temporary.

“It was designed to help claimants through the economic shock and financial disruption of the toughest stages of the pandemic, and it has done so.

“Universal Credit will continue to provide vital support for those both in and out of work and it’s right that the Government should focus on our Plan for Jobs, supporting people back into work and supporting those already employed to progress and earn more.

“The Scottish Parliament has significant welfare powers and can top-up existing benefits, pay discretionary payments and create entirely new benefits in areas of devolved responsibility.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal