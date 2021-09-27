Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Free bus travel for young people set to clear final hurdle

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 12:33 am
The scheme will go live in January (Danny Lawson/PA)
A scheme granting free bus travel to people under 22 is set to clear its final hurdle on Tuesday.

Securing travel for those under 19 and an expansion of the scheme the following year, the Scottish Greens negotiated the initiative in pre-budget deals in the last parliamentary session.

The new project will go live in January after a Covid-related delay.

The Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee will be asked to approve subordinate legislation to impose the change on Tuesday, clearing the way for the start of the scheme.

“This important policy takes a vital step forward today as it clears a parliamentary hurdle,” said Green transport and climate spokesman Mark Ruskell.

“Free bus travel for young people is not only a transformational policy in terms of family budgets and opening up opportunities for young people, it can help shift people out of car use and help tackle the climate emergency.

“What’s more, as we recover from the pandemic, this policy will be vital in encouraging people back on to public transport safely to ensure we have a green recovery.

“The Scottish Greens believe public transport should be free at the point of use and serve all our communities, and January will see a major step forward to this aim.”

