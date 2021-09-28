Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Yousaf: I acknowledge the ‘challenging circumstances’ facing NHS staff

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 6:04 pm
Heath Secretary Humza Yousaf highlighted record staffing numbers (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Heath Secretary Humza Yousaf highlighted record staffing numbers (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Humza Yousaf has said he acknowledges the “extremely challenging circumstances” NHS staff are facing, following concerns about staffing levels at the flagship Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

It follows a report at the weekend which said workers had warned of under-staffing 339 times at the Glasgow hospital since 2019.

The Sunday Post newspaper said there had been 55 “near miss” incidents where there was a potential for patients to be harmed as a result of staff shortfalls.

Conservative MSP Sue Webber asked the Health Secretary about the reported staffing shortages in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Yousaf said staff numbers in Scotland’s NHS were at a record high, with the workforce growing by 20% under the SNP Government.

He said: “Nevertheless, I fully acknowledge the extremely challenging circumstances within NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and, of course, across the NHS right across the country.

“A range of further interventions are now actively being taken forward and deployed within the service to support existing capacity.

“This includes provision of additional targets and flexibility, streamlining recruitment processes and bringing forward planned recruitment.”

He said the health board was currently bringing more than 600 new nurses on board.

Minister appointments – Scottish Parlliament
Sue Webber said the report had made for ‘grim reading’ (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Ms Webber said understaffing had been a problem in the health service before the onset of the pandemic, telling the chamber that the report at the weekend had made for “grim reading”.

She said: “Will the Cabinet Secretary stop hiding behind Covid to mask the issues that were already present in the NHS and finally accept that it is the Government’s lack of action which has compounded the current NHS staffing crisis?”

Mr Yousaf said staff numbers had increased across all medical professions in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

He said: “Ms Webber can try all the spin in the world, it doesn’t detract away from the facts that exist.

“Under our stewardship of the NHS, we don’t only have record staffing levels, we have the best-paid staff anywhere in the UK.

“So I will stand proudly on this Government’s record of funding and staffing the NHS, compared to her party’s record of cutting public services, not being remotely as generous as we have been to NHS staff and, of course, over a decade of austerity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal