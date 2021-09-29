Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Another 2,000 staff needed at Social Security Scotland as more benefits devolved

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 11:37 am Updated: September 29, 2021, 12:47 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets staff at the new offices of Social Security Scotland in Dundee (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Social Security Scotland will recruit another 2,000 staff over the next year as the Scottish Government prepares to take over the payment of new benefits, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The First Minister said the further devolution of welfare powers to Scotland will create jobs and economic benefits as well as treating claimants with “dignity and respect” – something she suggested is often missing at the UK Government’s Department for Work and Pensions.

The Scottish Government will take responsibility for payment of further benefits next year, including a replacement for the Personal Independence Payment that will be called the Adult Disability Payment.

During a visit to the new Social Security Scotland headquarters in Dundee, Ms Sturgeon said: “As we devolve more responsibility to the Scottish Parliament to deliver services like social security, we can improve the way in which these services are delivered.

“But we can also create economic opportunity because the people delivering these services are in Scotland, working in Scotland, paying in taxes in Scotland, and therefore we get the economic benefit as well as the social benefit.”

She added the plans to increase the Social Security Scotland workforce by 2,000 – taking it to approximately 3,500 staff – would also be “equipping an organisation to deliver benefits in a way that has dignity and respect at its heart, and actually sees social security not as a burden, but as an investment in the social fabric of the country”.

The majority of the new roles will be based in Dundee and Glasgow, with staff taking calls from claimants and processing applications for benefits.

Contrasting the new organisation with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the SNP leader continued: “So often in my role as a constituency MSP I talk to people whose interactions with the DWP are wholly negative.

“They feel that it’s a system that stigmatises them, that tries to stop them accessing the support they are entitled to.

“The experience of Social Security Scotland couldn’t be more different.

“It’s supportive, helpful and it puts the dignity of the user at its heart, so this is about values and ethos, as well as the practical support that this organisation has already provided.”

Asked about the Scottish Government’s delay in accepting the developed powers to deliver certain benefits, Ms Sturgeon stressed it is now delivering 11 benefits but acknowledged it had “taken longer than we have wanted it to take”.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon giving media interviews at the new offices of Social Security Scotland (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

She added: “In terms of independence, in 2014 we didn’t have Social Security Scotland.

“So the next time Scotland comes to voting on independence, we have infrastructure that we didn’t have back then – so actually we are already much further along the road to independence than we were in 2014.”

Social Security Scotland chief executive David Wallace said: “As we welcome more than 2,000 additional staff to deliver new benefits and a high-quality service, we are committed to increasing diversity in the organisation so we reflect the clients we are here to serve and their lived experience.

“We are delighted to be able to create more jobs in Glasgow and to our head office in Dundee and I look forward to welcoming colleagues into Agnes Husband House in 2022.

“We are a living wage, disability confident and carer positive employer. We proudly support the Fair Start Scotland programme and have committed to offering 100 roles as part of Young Persons Guarantee in 2021/22.”

