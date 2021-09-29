Forbes: Delayed CalMac ferries must be finished despite fears over yard’s future

Two lifeline ferries whose construction has been delayed and gone over budget “have to be completed”, despite concerns about the future of the yard doing the work, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has insisted.

Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow was saved by the Scottish Government in 2019 after collapsing into administration.

But the purchase laid bare a number of issues which would cause multi-year delays to two vessels under construction.

Ms Forbes, however, told MSPs that ensuring work on the two ferries – which are being built for the Scottish Government owned operator Caledonian MacBrayne – is completed is “one of the most important issues on my agenda”.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes stressed the importance of completing the two ferries – which are delayed and over budget (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Speaking about the issue to Holyrood’s Economy Committee, the Finance Secretary said: “I am absolutely determined that the current two vessels are completed, that are currently under construction.

“I know there is a lot of discussion around the future of the yard, but if I separate the yard for just moment from the vessels, those vessels have got to be completed. That is one of the most important issues on my agenda.”

The extra cost of completing the work on the Glen Sannox and the as yet unnamed Hull 802 has now risen to more than £110 million – more than doubling the initial quote of £97 million.

The ships were originally due to enter service during 2018 – but it is now estimated that one will be finished between July and September next year, with the other completed some time between April and July.

Tory Highlands and Islands MSP, Jamie Halcro Johnston, pressed Ms Forbes on the “need for investment in new ferries within our island communities”.

He asked the Finance Secretary: “What kind of hope can you give island communities that in the next budget and looking forward there is going to be some serious investment in terms of that ferry structure.”

It comes as the Scottish Government has come under fire after it emerged Ferguson Marine had failed to make the shortlist to build two new ferries for Islay and Jura.

Instead, firms from Turkey, Romania and Poland will compete for the contract.

Ms Forbes, however, said that the tendering process showed that “we are making progress” on the procurement of ferries for Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) – the body which owns CalMac vessels.

She told the committee: “Beyond that, the third point I would make is over £500 million has been committed to procuring additional vessels, particularly around the small vessels procurement programme, to bolster and to boost the fleet.”

Ms Forbes told Mr Halcro Johnston: “I know how challenging it is right now for island communities. You and I both represent some of those island communities. It absolutely and urgently does need to be resolved.”