Testing alternative could undermine vaccine passport scheme – Swinney

Being able to show a negative coronavirus test result as an alternative to proof of vaccination could undermine the Government’s certification scheme, John Swinney has said.

The Deputy First Minister said the focus of the scheme is to drive up vaccination rates as much as possible.

He also said he expects nightclubs and large events to start using the vaccine passport system this weekend.

However enforcement of the scheme will not begin until October 18, following a decision from the First Minister earlier this week.

Mr Swinney made the comments as he addressed MSPs on Holyrood’s Covid-19 Committee on Thursday.

John Swinney said allowing a negative test result to be used instead of a vaccine passport might undermine the scheme (PA)

Earlier, a group of experts appearing before the committee noted that Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme differs from those of other European countries in that it does not include a negative Covid test as an alternative.

Mr Swinney, the Covid Recovery Secretary, said: “We are wrestling with questions on balance, because there is never a crystal clear position to be adopted.

“The benefits of concentrating the scheme on a purpose of increasing vaccine take-up rates would be potentially undermined by an alternative route of testing evidence being demonstrated.

“So that was the, that’s the judgment that we arrived at on that question.”

The Government will continue to consider whether testing can also be included, he said.

The Deputy First Minister also said the Government reviews its Covid-19 measures every three weeks and the vaccine certification scheme will be part of this review.

He said ministers will consider offering MSPs a briefing on the app used in the vaccine passport scheme to allay any fears they have around it.