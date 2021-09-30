Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Vaccine passport scheme must be delayed despite judgment, says Tory leader

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:44 pm
The Tory leader said parts of the scheme had been ‘left to the last minute’ (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
The Tory leader said parts of the scheme had been 'left to the last minute' (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Government’s plans to implement a vaccine passport scheme for large events should be delayed despite a court rejecting such attempts, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said.

The certification initiative will require people at large events and nightclubs to show proof using a Scottish Government app that they have been vaccinated before they are allowed in.

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday there would be a grace period up to October 18 where businesses would not face punishment for not checking certification.

With the scheme less than 24 hours away from coming into effect, Lord Burns ruled against the Night Time Industries Association Scotland in its attempt to delay the move.

But Mr Ross urged the First Minister to postpone the implementation of the initiative, which he said had been “left to the last minute”.

The Tory leader pointed to the fact that, as of noon on Thursday, the app for showing certification had not been released and the Covid-19 Recovery Committee had only seen the evidence behind the scheme on Thursday morning.

“This isn’t the way to run any scheme, let alone one that will affect people right across Scotland,” he said at First Minister’s Questions.

“The First Minister and I disagree about this policy – my party want it scrapped – but surely she must accept that the scheme is not ready and must be delayed.”

But the First Minister refused to delay the implementation, due for 5am on Friday, citing Lord Burns’ judgment which said the scheme was “balanced”.

Nicola Sturgeon
The First Minister pointed to the judgment issued by Lord Burns on Thursday (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

“All along, I’ve been very candid and clear – none of us want to be in this position, none of us want to be having to take any of the steps we’ve had to take over 18 months now to seek to contain a virus, keep people safe and try to limit the health and other damage that this virus does,” the First Minister said.

“This is a targeted and proportionate way to try to reduce the harm that the virus can do over the winter months while keeping our economy fully open, fully functional and fully trading.

“The judgment from court this morning recognises both those reasons and the way in which the government has gone about this.”

The First Minister went on to say the Tory leader had repeatedly opposed government restrictions on Covid-19, adding: “If I’d listened to Douglas Ross, we probably wouldn’t be in the position we’re in now, thankfully, of having cases on a downward path.

“So perhaps it’s Douglas Ross that needs to reflect a bit more on some of the arguments he makes in this chamber.”

“If the First Minister listened to those of us on these benches, she wouldn’t be introducing a scheme from 5am tomorrow that sees hundreds of people get their vaccine passport checked as they go into a venue, but the music gets unplugged and suddenly they don’t need a vaccine passport at all,” the Tory leader replied.

“And if she had listened to these benches she wouldn’t be introducing a scheme from 5am tomorrow that can’t be enforced for more than a fortnight.”

