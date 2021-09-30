Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon urged to introduce abortion clinic ‘buffer zones’

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:45 pm
Monica Lennon asked Nicola Sturgeon to introduce buffer zones at abortion clinics (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has said she would consider buffer zones outside abortion clinics to prevent women from suffering abuse.

The First Minister was asked about the harassment women faced outside abortion clinics and said the Government would “consider what steps we can take” to prevent abuse.

Speaking at FMQs, Monica Lennon, of Scottish Labour, warned that “abortion rights are under attack around the world” and challenged Ms Sturgeon about the harassment suffered by women in Scotland trying to access clinics.

Ms Lennon said that plans for buffer zones around clinics to prevent anti-abortion campaigners intimidating women had stalled and asked the First Minister to consider implementing them nationwide.

Ms Sturgeon cited the SNP manifesto commitment to supporting councils that wanted to “establish by-laws to create protest-free buffer zones outside clinics that provide abortion services”.

She added: “I am a very strong believer in a woman’s right to choose on the issue of abortion and, if it’s possible, I’m an even stronger advocate – as I think everybody should be regardless of different views on abortion – that any woman having an abortion should be able to do so without any fear or reality of abuse or harassment.

“I do believe that there’s work to be done to make sure that that is the case, and I think my party’s manifesto, as other manifestos did, had things to say on this in the election.

“We will be considering steps that we can take to make sure that that is a right that women can exercise in reality.”

