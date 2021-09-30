Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
News / Politics / Scottish politics

I want to see social care services restored as soon as possible – Sturgeon

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 4:07 pm
Glasgow City Council has suspended some social care services (PA)
Glasgow City Council has suspended some social care services (PA)

The Scottish Government wants to see social care services in Glasgow resume as quickly as possible, Nicola Sturgeon said after staff shortages forced day care provision to be temporarily suspended.

The First Minister said she recognises that the pause in services will be of “profound concern” to users.

She said the Government is working to increase the size of the workforce in the social care sector.

Last week, Glasgow’s health and social care partnership announced it was cutting back day care services for older people amid staffing pressure on care homes.

Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy raised the issue at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Pam Duncan-Glancy said there is a ‘crisis’ in social care (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “Glasgow City Council last week took the operational decision to suspend day care services on the basis of mounting staffing pressures in what has been described as a critical shortage of care workers, a shortage I as a care user am acutely aware of.”

Ms Duncan-Glancy urged the First Minister to deal with the “crisis” in social care recruitment and tackle “grossly unfair” pay in the sector.

Ms Sturgeon said the Government is working with all local councils to encourage take-up of vacant social care posts.

She said: “This will be of profound concern to anybody who is affected by this temporary suspension of services and everybody wants to see them reinstated as quickly as possible.

“I don’t want to get back into exchanges that we’ve had earlier on about Brexit.

“But what I would say is we are facing a shortage of labour in this country that is affecting, as we see right now, haulage companies and many aspects of the private sector.

“But we also have to recognise that this is affecting our health and care sector, too.”

