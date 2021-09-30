Over-70s and those most vulnerable to Covid set to receive booster jab invites

People over the age of 70 and those at highest risk from Covid-19 will soon receive an invitation for a booster vaccination, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said.

The booster programme was announced in the summer, starting with care home residents, but the next group is set to see appointments go ahead from next week.

Mr Yousaf said that in total, 7.5 million doses of vaccine – for both Covid and flu – will be administered during the autumn and winter.

Publishing the Scottish Government’s strategy for vaccinations in the coming months, Mr Yousaf said: “We are now administering a third primary dose of Covid vaccinations for those who are severely immunosuppressed, and we began a programme of booster doses for those most at risk from severe disease. Booster doses are given at least six months after the second dose.”

Invitations for #coronavirus booster jabs are now being issued to people in Scotland: 🔹 Aged 70 and over 🔹 Aged 16 and over who are at highest risk We've also published an updated vaccination strategy for autumn and winter. Read more ➡ https://t.co/ZqgXseJKv3 pic.twitter.com/iZKcYhYWAg — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) September 30, 2021

The booster rollout will sit alongside what Mr Yousaf claims is the biggest flu vaccination programme in the country’s history, but there is no set finishing date for the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to be administered.

Mr Yousaf said given that third doses have to be administered at least six months after the second, it would be hard to say when the booster programme will end, although he assured MSPs they aim to be as close to the six-month mark as possible.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie asked how many doses of vaccine will be needed for both the coronavirus and flu campaigns, and whether the flu campaign could be finished by Christmas as opposed to the March date given in the plan.

Mr Yousaf said: “We’re talking about 7.5 million vaccines over the course of autumn and winter – so the space of a few months we’re going to try to deliver 7.5 million doses, which is just less than 8 million doses that we’ve delivered in the last nine months.

“So an incredible effort is needed. We are confident of meeting the timescales that we have set out in the strategy.

“Of course, as (Ms Baillie) requests if we can go any quicker than that, I promise her, we absolutely will.

“But as she has referenced already, in the second part of her question, the NHS is facing severe, severe pressures.

“And therefore we’ve got to be able to make sure we’re doing this in a way that is, of course with pace, but also managing some of those really challenging pressures.”