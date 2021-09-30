Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Over-70s and those most vulnerable to Covid set to receive booster jab invites

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 4:53 pm Updated: September 30, 2021, 4:59 pm
Some 7.5 million doses of Covid and flu vaccines will be part of the programme (Jane Barlow/PA)
People over the age of 70 and those at highest risk from Covid-19 will soon receive an invitation for a booster vaccination, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said.

The booster programme was announced in the summer, starting with care home residents, but the next group is set to see appointments go ahead from next week.

Mr Yousaf said that in total, 7.5 million doses of vaccine – for both Covid and flu – will be administered during the autumn and winter.

Publishing the Scottish Government’s strategy for vaccinations in the coming months, Mr Yousaf said: “We are now administering a third primary dose of Covid vaccinations for those who are severely immunosuppressed, and we began a programme of booster doses for those most at risk from severe disease. Booster doses are given at least six months after the second dose.”

The booster rollout will sit alongside what Mr Yousaf claims is the biggest flu vaccination programme in the country’s history, but there is no set finishing date for the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to be administered.

Mr Yousaf said given that third doses have to be administered at least six months after the second, it would be hard to say when the booster programme will end, although he assured MSPs they aim to be as close to the six-month mark as possible.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie asked how many doses of vaccine will be needed for both the coronavirus and flu campaigns, and whether the flu campaign could be finished by Christmas as opposed to the March date given in the plan.

Mr Yousaf said: “We’re talking about 7.5 million vaccines over the course of autumn and winter – so the space of a few months we’re going to try to deliver 7.5 million doses, which is just less than 8 million doses that we’ve delivered in the last nine months.

Humza Yousaf in Holyrood
Humza Yousaf was speaking in Holyrood on Thursday (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

“So an incredible effort is needed. We are confident of meeting the timescales that we have set out in the strategy.

“Of course, as (Ms Baillie) requests if we can go any quicker than that, I promise her, we absolutely will.

“But as she has referenced already, in the second part of her question, the NHS is facing severe, severe pressures.

“And therefore we’ve got to be able to make sure we’re doing this in a way that is, of course with pace, but also managing some of those really challenging pressures.”

