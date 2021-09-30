Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Robertson: It took 19 requests to arrange meeting with UK Immigration Minister

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 6:07 pm
Angus Robertson says it took 19 requests to the Home Office to secure a meeting with the UK Immigration Minister (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s External Affairs Secretary revealed it had taken him 19 requests to secure a meeting with the UK Immigration Minister.

Angus Robertson said he would be pressing for change to the current immigration system when he meets Kevin Foster next week.

But Mr Robertson said it had taken almost 20 letters to the Home Office to secure his meeting with Mr Foster.

It comes as the Scottish Government is demanding Westminster makes changes to its immigration system.

UK Immigration Minister Kevin Foster (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA Media)

Mr Robertson said: “After 19 requests to speak with the UK Immigration Minister on these vital matters – let me say that again, 19 requests to meet the UK Immigration Minister – finally, finally the Home Office has relented.”

The Scottish Government wants Westminster to immediately introduce a 24-month temporary workers visa.

In addition to this, Mr Robertson has said the shortage occupation list used for immigration must be reviewed – arguing that Scottish ministers should be given a formal role in determining what categories of workers are on this.

He also wants changes made to the immigration fee structure, claiming the costs involved in this were a barrier for both workers and employers.

“The UK Government could easily introduce these improvements if there was a political will to do so,” he said.

Hitting out at the UK Government, Mr Robertson added: “A hard Brexit has been imposed in the middle of a pandemic and, today under Westminster control, we have people queuing for hours in the search for petrol.

“There are even shortages of some foods. Our world class food and drinks industry, our universities, manufacturers and service companies have all been hit by the Tory Brexit obsession.”

But Conservative MSP Donald Cameron insisted that almost five years on from the European referendum it was “high time that the SNP accepts that the UK public made a decision to leave the European Union”.

The Tory said that the UK Government had negotiated a “fair exit deal” as he told Mr Robertson: “We now need to move on.”

Mr Cameron added that many of the issues linked to Brexit were “short term” as he insisted: “I believe that in the long term the economy will thrive.”

He also argued there is a “shortage of lorry drivers right across Europe” with the UK not the only country affected by this.

The Tories had “always acknowledged there was going to be short-term issues after the UK’s exit from the EU,” he said.

“We’ve always accepted Brexit will present challenges as well as opportunities. But it is simply wrong to ignore the fact that we are in a global pandemic which is having a definitive impact on our economy, along with all the other causes of disruption in the supply chain.”

The Conservative continued: “The vast majority of foreign HGV drivers left the UK due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the pandemic has created a driver test backlog, which has prevented new drivers from getting on the road.”

