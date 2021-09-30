Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Child witnesses to be able to give pre-recorded interviews for criminal trials

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 12:31 am
Children will be able to give evidence at High Court trials with pre-recorded interviews (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Child witnesses in court cases will be able to give evidence in pre-recorded interviews under a new scheme announced by the Scottish Government.

Police officers and social workers will be able to interview children involved in criminal trials at the High Court as part of an initiative aimed at reducing trauma experienced during court cases.

The approach is already used in children’s hearings, but Scotland’s Justice Secretary Keith Brown said the initiative aims to gather “the child’s best evidence at the earliest opportunity” in a less stressful environment.

Speaking after a visit to Police Scotland’s training college at Tulliallan in Fife, Mr Brown said: “It is widely recognised that child victims and witnesses can be particularly vulnerable, especially in the circumstances which lead to a joint investigative interview being necessary.

First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Scotland
Keith Brown, Cabinet Secretary for Justice (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“When gathering information from children, who are often already extremely traumatised, we must ensure the interview is as child-focused and stress-free as possible.

“The new Scottish child interview model will deliver an interview process that secures the child’s best evidence at the earliest opportunity and minimises the risk of further traumatisation.

“Ensuring the interests of the child are central to everything we do. It is a fundamental aspect of our Bairns’ Hoose vision within Scotland and one that we are committed to delivering by the end of the parliamentary term.”

The scheme, backed by £2 million of government funding, is being included in police officer training.

Assistant Chief Constable Judi Heaton said: “These awards are the culmination of the commitment by Police Scotland and partners to develop an interview model that reforms and enhances how children are treated within the criminal justice system.

“The programme of training continues to be implemented throughout Scotland, ensuring our officers better support and meet the needs of child victims and witnesses.”

Director of Social Work Scotland Ben Farrugia said: “After more than three years of work building a modern child interview model fit for Scotland’s aspirations, we are delighted to be celebrating the success of our first cohorts of students – compassionate and skilful police offers and social workers each intent on providing the best support possible for children at times of real vulnerability and stress.”

