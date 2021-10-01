Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, October 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Another 34 coronavirus deaths and almost 2,700 new cases recorded

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 2:41 pm
The latest coronavirus figures have been published (Jane Barlow/PA)
A further 34 coronavirus deaths and 2,693 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 8,648.

The daily test positivity rate is 7.2%, up from 6.7% the previous day, according to the figures published on Friday.

HEALTH Coronavirus ThirdWave
(PA Graphics)

A total of 983 people were in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 998 the previous day, with 65 in intensive care, down nine.

So far 4,194,212 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,840,251 have had their second.

Meanwhile the Office for National Statistics estimates that around one in 55 people had Covid-19 in the week to September 25, down from one in 45 the previous week – which had been the highest level since estimates began for Scotland in October 2020.

