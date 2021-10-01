Inquiry must look into care home discharges, Lib Dems say

The upcoming Covid-19 inquiry must look into discharges into care homes, the Lib Dems have said, as new data shows more than 750 homes took in untested patients from hospital.

Data released to the BBC from Public Health Scotland (PHS), 11 months after it was initially requested, shows 752 homes took in untested patients between March 1 and April 21 of 2020 who were being discharged from hospital.

Rutherglen Care Home in South Lanarkshire received the highest number of untested patients, with 28.

The Scottish Government has said previous analysis found the size of the home was more of an indicator of the likelihood of a Covid-19 outbreak than the testing of residents.

As the consultation on the Covid-19 inquiry, which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said will start before the end of the year, closes on Friday, Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the issue must be probed extensively.

“It should never have taken 11 months to release this information.

“Authorities should be cooperating fully and quickly,” he said.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats warned at the time of the danger of admitting untested residents into care homes but the government insisted it was doing the right thing.

“We need a public inquiry that is rooted in the stories of the victims of this terrible tragedy and their families, in order to understand the full impact of decisions taken by ministers.”

Aamer Anwar, who is representing the Scottish chapter of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, said: “It is horrifying to think that those who were watching people die in hospitals of Covid-19, responsible for fighting the pandemic, could then have placed the lives of discharged patients, existing residents and care home staff at such risk.

“It shocking to think that there were nearly 200 homes that half of the incoming residents were not tested prior to their being released from hospital.”

He added: “The data makes for explosive evidence for a pending Scottish Covid-19 public inquiry, acting as a lawyer for the bereaved families, I know they want this to be a significant line of questioning, but they are also demanding Public Health Scotland immediately release all the data they hold on Covid-19 without any excuse, which will actually show a true picture of what took place in Scotland.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We mourn every death from Covid-19 and express our sympathy for all those who have lost loved ones, and for the distress and grief experienced by individuals and their families.”

He also said the formed part of an already released PHS analysis of care home data which was last released in April, adding: “That found care home size is very strongly related to outbreaks and concluded there was no clear statistical evidence that hospital discharges were associated with care home outbreaks.

“These latest figures do not change that conclusion.

“Decisions to discharge patients are not made by ministers, but health and social care professionals, alongside the patient and their family.”

On the inquiry, the spokesman said: “The Scottish Government will establish an independently-led Covid-19 Scottish public inquiry by the end of this year to scrutinise decisions taken in the course of this pandemic, including the impact on care homes and their residents, and to learn lessons for future pandemics.

“We are currently inviting views on the draft aims and principles of the inquiry, which will shape the terms of reference.

“We will continue to listen to those affected by Covid-19, including bereaved families, on what they wish the public inquiry to focus on.”