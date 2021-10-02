Another 17 Covid deaths and 2,500 new cases recorded in Scotland

A further 17 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours, figures show.

Statistics published by the Scottish Government on Saturday also reveal 2,515 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 8,665.

(PA Graphics)

A total of 965 people were in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 983 on Thursday, while 66 people were in intensive care, up one.

Overall, 4,199,724 people have had their first dose of vaccine, with 3,843,000 having had both.