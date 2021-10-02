Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Another 17 Covid deaths and 2,500 new cases recorded in Scotland

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 2:41 pm
The figures show 3,843,000 people in Scotland are now double-jabbed (Jane Barlow/PA)
The figures show 3,843,000 people in Scotland are now double-jabbed (Jane Barlow/PA)

A further 17 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours, figures show.

Statistics published by the Scottish Government on Saturday also reveal 2,515 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 8,665.

HEALTH Coronavirus ThirdWave
(PA Graphics)

A total of 965 people were in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 983 on Thursday, while 66 people were in intensive care, up one.

Overall, 4,199,724 people have had their first dose of vaccine, with 3,843,000 having had both.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal