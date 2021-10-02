Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Douglas Ross to brand Nicola Sturgeon ‘detached from working classes’

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 10:03 pm
Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will describe First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as “detached from working class communities” in a speech later.

Mr Ross will speak at a Scottish Conservative fringe event at the Tory party conference on Sunday, which is being held in Manchester, with some elements online.

He is expected to say that Holyrood “ignores” and “belittles” the values of working class people and that many communities have been left “scarred by drug deaths and marred by all the other failings that her government is too distracted to tackle.”

Mr Ross will argue that the Scottish Conservatives are the only party to represent the working classes against the “cosy Holyrood consensus” on issues like free speech and fair justice.

Mr Ross will say: “Working class people across Scotland look to Holyrood and see a Scottish Parliament that does not represent them. That largely ignores them and belittles their values.

“There is a representation gap for working people. Until recently, many of them had turned away from politics entirely.

“They used to have a party to vote for – but it left them behind years ago.

“My party will not look backwards. We are looking forward, to the next wall to fall.

“It won’t be red this time. It will be SNP yellow.

“Nicola Sturgeon has become detached from working class communities scarred by drug deaths and marred by all the other failings that her government is too distracted to tackle.

“She has become out of touch, talking down to everyone who doesn’t speak at her supposedly higher level of intelligence.

“No government for working people would bring in the Hate Crime Act.

“No government for working people would ever treat crack cocaine less seriously than littering.

“No government for working people would mess football fans and clubs around with a shambolic vaccine passport plan.

“There is once again a party standing up for working people.

“Even if we have to do it alone against the cosy Holyrood consensus, which we will. And even if the SNP try to isolate us at every turn, which they will.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal