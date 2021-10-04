Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Swinney acknowledges ‘very significant problem’ with vaccine passport app

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 9:29 am
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the new app for Covid vaccine passports should be working now for most people (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail./PA)
Paper vaccine passports will always be valid, John Swinney has said after admitting some people will probably never get the troubled app to work.

The new vaccine passport app, aimed at allowing people to prove their vaccination status, was launched on Thursday but users encountered problems that left thousands unable to make it work.

Proof of being double vaccinated or an exemption is now required to gain entry to nightclubs and large events, although there is a “grace period” on enforcement for another two weeks after industry backlash to the plans.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister suggested the app is now working as intended despite the problems people faced during the first few days.

Mr Swinney stressed that 280,000 people had managed to get it to work by Sunday afternoon, but acknowledged there were still a “very small number of cases” where people were unable to download a QR code as proof of vaccination.

He also revealed there is a “very significant problem” for the system if people have different names registered with the NHS to their passport or driving licence.

Mr Swinney told the BBC Good Morning Scotland programme those people would probably have to rely on paper vaccine passports, so they would be valid “on a continuous basis”.

He said: “One of the most important foundations of this system must be data security.

“We don’t want to see a situation where people are getting access to the wrong information about individuals so we have to be absolutely certain about the identity of individuals if they are using a different name with a GP registration to the one that’s on their passport.

“That’s inevitably going to throw up a very significant problem for any system.

“We’ll try to resolve those issues with individuals, but ultimately the fallback may well be that individuals have to use the paper copy.”

Mike Grieve, chairman of the the Night Time Industries Association, told the programme the vaccine passport scheme was “discriminatory” because people without a passport or driving licence were unable to use the app and described it as a “fundamentally flawed policy”.

“We’ve said repeatedly that the policy was going to meet with real difficulty for operators and that uptake amongst the cohort that the government seeks to coerce into uptaking the vaccine is not going to be affected by this,” Mr Grieve said.

“We don’t agree with the imposition of a vaccine passport in the first place, but if there is to be a vaccine passport then it shouldn’t be applied to one small sector of the economy, it should not be simply applied to late-night hospitality and it should not be focused purely on double vaccination.”

Responding to comments about people without valid identification being unable to use the app, Mr Swinney said: “What you do then is you get a paper copy, so it’s not discriminatory in any way, shape or form.”

