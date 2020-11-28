Attorney General Suella Braverman ‘very excited’ to be expecting a baby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Attorney General Suella Braverman has announced she is expecting a baby early next year.

The Conservative MP for Fareham, who is set to be one of the most senior MPs to have a baby while in office, announced she is “very excited about the new addition to our family” on Twitter.

The news comes seven months after the Prime Minister and his fiancee Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a baby son.

Delighted to let you know that I am expecting a baby early next year. My husband and I are very excited about the new addition to our family. — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 28, 2020

Ms Braverman became the second female attorney general for England and Wales in February amid a Cabinet reshuffle, after resigning as a Brexit minister over former prime minister Theresa May’s draft deal in November 2018.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and former chancellor Sajid Javid were among colleagues who congratulated Ms Braverman over Twitter.

Huge congratulations Suella. Delighted for you. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) November 28, 2020

Conservative MPs including Mark Bell, Angela Richardson and Simon Clarke also congratulated Ms Braverman, along with Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne OBE.