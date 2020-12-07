Special plans for Brexit-related congestion near port revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Special plans to manage Brexit-related traffic congestion near Dublin Port have been unveiled.

They include enhanced traffic spacing, a queue management system for HGVs on the orbital M50 motorway and additional lorry parking facilities on the M1 motorway from the capital northwards.

Dublin Port processes huge amounts of freight which travels via Holyhead in Wales.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan said: “No matter what happens in the ongoing Brexit negotiations, there will be major changes in how we do business with the UK from January 1.

“This traffic management plan, which is the result of close collaboration by many different agencies, is designed to deal with any congestion that may arise due to increased levels of checks at Dublin Port and to minimise the impact on the port tunnel, nearby motorways and the rest of the city.

“We know that Brexit is a challenge for our hauliers and thank them for their co-operation in ensuring they have the correct documentation to enter the port and that they follow the alerts and signage provided.”

The Irish Times reported the plans included capacity to stack up to 750 lorries at motorway service stops, on roads and in emergency lorry parks.

Pat Maher, director of network management at Transport Infrastructure Ireland, said lengthy hold ups at the port would trigger alerts.

He said: “From a status red perspective, once the congestion moves out of the port on to the East Wall Road and begins to impinge on the [tunnel] toll plaza, that is the trigger.”

These contingency plans will be in place from January 1, to mitigate the impact that Brexit-related traffic congestion may have on Dublin Port and the potential knock-on impacts on Dublin city, particularly the Port Tunnel linking traffic to the motorway networks and the motorway system itself.

The traffic management plan is based on a traffic light system, with associated communication plans and mitigation actions.

There will be a hierarchy of interventions by official agencies based on the level of congestion affecting Dublin Port, the Port Tunnel, city roads and M50/M1.

This includes:

– Enhanced traffic spacing at the northern Dublin Port Tunnel entrance.

– A queue management system for HGVs on the M50 northbound approach to M1/M50 junction and on the M1 southbound.

– Additional HGV parking capacity at motorway service areas on the M1 northbound and southbound.

– Emergency HGV parking.

Traffic conditions in the port and the adjacent roads, including the Port Tunnel, will be monitored via a Ports Operation Centre, a new combined motorway and tunnel control room and dedicated incident room, along with Dublin City Council’s Traffic Control Centre.

Minister of state Hildegarde Naughton said: “Many are worried about possible impacts on their business.

“But there will be profound changes in how we conduct business and each sector of the supply chain must mitigate the risks within their own control.

“Importers, exporters, hauliers and logistics companies will have to examine and adopt new ways of doing business.

“We are asking all port users to be aware of the fact that there is potential for congestion and to pay attention to new signage that will be in place to guide traffic through any imposed diversions.”