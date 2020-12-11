Can I visit the EU when the transition period ends?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

UK travellers visiting the EU once the Brexit transition period ends will face a number of new hurdles.

Here, the PA news agency looks at nine key questions on travel in 2021.

– Will I be able to visit the EU?

The EU currently does not allow people to visit from nearly every country outside the bloc due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But once the Brexit transition period ends on December 31, the EU could be an exception for UK travellers, or individual member states could issue their own exemptions.

– Will I need a visa?

Tourists will not need a visa for trips of up to 90 days in most EU countries, even in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

But you may need one to work, study or stay longer.

– Can I still use my passport?

That depends on when you got it.

Passports must have at least six months left on them, and be less than 10 years old.

– Would a no-deal Brexit lead to queues at airports and ports?

UK citizens will no longer be able to use fast-track lanes specifically for EU passport holders once the transition period ends.

But whether this leads to congestion remains to be seen, particularly as the coronavirus pandemic has severely reduced travel.

– Will my pet be allowed to join me on holiday?

You cannot use the existing pet passport scheme.

People wanting to travel to the EU with their pet will need to follow a different process, which takes four months.

– Are my mobile bills going to increase?

The guarantee of free roaming in the EU will end for UK consumers.

Some mobile operators have committed not to introduce data charges, but that could change at any time.

The Government has introduced a law prohibiting fees above £45 without the customer being aware.

– Will flights continue?

There is no certainty about the future legal basis of flights between the UK and the EU.

But the EU is expected to announce contingency measures to ensure flights between the bloc and Britain continue.

– What about medical treatment?

UK visitors to the EU will no longer be able to access state-provided healthcare using a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC).

Travellers have always been advised to ensure they have adequate insurance for their trip, but that becomes even more important from January 1.

– Can I drive in the EU?

A no-deal Brexit would mean drivers will need extra documents from January 1.

This could include an international driving permit (IDP) to get behind the wheel in some countries.

If you are taking your own vehicle overseas, you will need a green card to prove you are properly insured and a GB sticker.