Tracy Brabin selected as Labour candidate in West Yorkshire mayor race

Ex-Coronation Street star turned MP Tracy Brabin has been selected as Labour’s candidate in the race to be the first West Yorkshire metro mayor.

The Batley and Spen MP – who was elected to the House of Commons in a 2016 by-election following Jo Cox’s murder – will vie for the inaugural position in the region she hails from next year.

Ms Brabin tweeted: “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me, I’m honoured to be our West Yorkshire mayor candidate.

“Thank you to the volunteers who made calls, designed leaflets and videos.”

The former actress thanked fellow candidates, Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe and lawyer Hugh Goulbourne, for a “good spirited campaign”.

Should the 59-year-old win in May, she will follow in the footsteps of former Labour MPs who have cut their Westminster careers short to represent their regions as mayor.

Former health secretary Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram, an ex-parliamentary secretary to Jeremy Corbyn when he was party leader, took up the mantle in Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region respectively and have seen their profiles grow during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Sheffield City Region, fought to hold on to his Barnsley Central seat in the Commons after devolution proposals in South Yorkshire were watered down.