Patel: There have been ‘many, many changes’ at Home Office since bullying claims

Priti Patel says there have been “many, many changes” at the Home Office after the inquiry into claims that she bullied civil servants working for her.

The Home Secretary said the changes applied to everyone “including myself”, but allegations that she shouted and swore at officials were “not accurate”.

An investigation by the Prime Minister’s adviser on ministerial standards, Sir Alex Allan, last month concluded that her behaviour towards staff could be described as bullying,

Sir Alex resigned after Boris Johnson rejected his findings and said he did not believe she had breached the Ministerial Code of Conduct.

Appearing on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, Ms Patel repeated the apology she made at the time for the way she behaved.

“I will repeat what I’ve said before, and I have apologised for that,” she said.

“There were references to other things that were taking place within my organisation and there are many, many changes that are under way right now, and that applies not just to behaviour but culture and various leadership within the organisation too.

“I’ve made it quite clear that it’s across the board, it applies to everyone, including myself.”

In his report, Sir Alex said her conduct included examples of “shouting and swearing” at civil servants.

Asked whether those who made the allegations would think she had learned her lesson, she said: “That’s not accurate, for a start, but, as I’ve said, there are changes, and that applies to myself as well.”

Ms Patel refused to be drawn on reported comments by allies that she herself had been a victim of racism and misogyny.

“I’m not going to go into that,” she said.

“The comments have been made about three or four weeks ago now and I’m not going to go over that again because, quite frankly, I’m focused on doing quite a bit of work, if I may say so, on delivering on the people’s priorities and delivering on the work of the Home Office.”