Boris Johnson insists he does brush his messy mop

Boris Johnson is used to brushing aside tough questions, but he has come clean about his notoriously messy hair.

The Prime Minister’s tussle with Brussels may be top of his agenda but he was asked to mop up questions during a visit to Greater Manchester about his blond locks.

Mr Johnson insisted – despite speculation on the contrary – that he does comb his hair, and keeps a brush in his office.

A reporter asked on behalf of his mother why the premier never appears to brush his hair – even when representing the country abroad.

“Your hair is always all over the place and she wants to know why,” the journalist said in the interview with Mr Johnson as he visited an Openzone training facility in Bolton.

The Prime Minister insisted: “I do! It’s something to do with my hair but I can tell you I do brush it – I have a brush in my office.

“And anyway, will you give your mother my very best for a very happy Christmas. And my apologies for my hair but I do my best with it.”