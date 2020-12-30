Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal clears Parliament in a day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal has cleared Parliament after the Government rushed approval through the Commons and Lords in a single day.

Peers gave the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill, ratifying the deal finally agreed on Christmas Eve, an unopposed third reading.

Their approval came just hours after MPs backed the Bill by 521 to 73 at third reading, with just two Tories abstaining – but Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer suffered a rebellion.

The European Union (Future Relationship) Bill has now completed its stages in #HouseofLords. The bill now goes for Royal Assent, which will then be notified to both Houses of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/NgG3nUp23Y — House of Lords (@UKHouseofLords) December 30, 2020

The Bill will now go to the Queen for royal assent, with an announcement expected around midnight.

That will pave the way for the deal to take effect at 11pm on Thursday when the current Brexit transition period, during which the UK has continued to follow EU rules, ends.

Opening the debate in the Commons, the Prime Minister said the deal would enable the UK to trade and co-operate with the EU on the “closest possible terms” while taking “sovereign control of our laws and our national destiny”.

He said he hoped it would end the “old, desiccated, tired, super-masticated arguments” which have dogged the country for years and enable it to move forwards to a “new and great future”.

“It embodies our vision shared with our European neighbours of a new relationship between Britain and the EU as sovereign equals joined by friendship, commerce, history interests and values while respecting one another’s freedom of action,” he said.

“We are going to open a new chapter in our national story, striking free trade deals around the world and reasserting global Britain as a liberal, outward-looking force for good.”

Labour backed the deal, despite misgivings from some pro-European MPs who said they would be abstaining or voting against.

However, party leader Sir Keir Starmer said that, while the agreement is “thin” with “many flaws”, the alternative is to leave the EU single market and customs union with no agreement, pushing up prices and driving businesses to the wall.

Sir Keir Starmer during the House of Commons debate on the EU (Future Relationship) Bill (House of Commons/PA)

“There’s only one choice today, which is to vote for implementing this deal or to vote for no-deal. Those that vote ‘no’ are voting for no-deal,” he said.

“This is the nub of it: those voting ‘no’ today want ‘yes’. They want others to save them from their own vote.

“Voting ‘no’, wanting ‘yes’, that’s the truth of the situation and that’s why my party has taken a different path.”

However, the SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, condemned the deal as “an act of economic vandalism” and attacked Labour for failing to oppose it.

I'm grateful to all who've contacted me on the EU Future Relationship Bill. I can't vote for this damaging deal & have abstained today. With much sadness & regret I've offered my resignation as Shadow Cabinet Office Minister. It's been a privilege to serve https://t.co/RZvjYHMVIl — Helen Hayes (@helenhayes_) December 30, 2020

“I am sad to say that the official opposition has been missing in action.

“I can understand that this might be politically pragmatic for Labour but it definitely isn’t politically principled,” he said.

Two junior shadow ministers, Helen Hayes and Tonia Antoniazzi, announced they were resigning their posts on the Labour front bench as they could not support the agreement.

One Labour MP, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, defied the whips to vote against the agreement while another 36 abstained.

All the other opposition parties opposed the agreement, including the DUP, which backed Brexit but objects to provisions which mean Northern Ireland will still be subject to some EU rules.

But Tory Eurosceptics were jubilant, declaring that the “battle for Brexit” had finally been won.

An RAF plane thought to have collected the agreement papers from Brussels sits at London City Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

Veteran Sir Bill Cash said: “Like Alexander the Great, Boris has cut the Gordian Knot.”

Mark Francois, one of the self-styled Spartans who held out against Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement, said they could now “lower our spears”.

Earlier in the day, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel formally signed the agreement.

Following the brief ceremony in Brussels, the documents were then flown to London by the RAF where Mr Johnson put his name to it.

Mr Michel said: “The agreement that we signed today is the result of months of intense negotiations in which the European Union has displayed an unprecedented level of unity.

“It is a fair and balanced agreement that fully protects the fundamental interests of the European Union and creates stability and predictability for citizens and companies.”

At Holyrood, the Scottish Parliament voted by 92 to 30 to deny the deal legislative consent, although First Minister Nicola Sturgeon acknowledged it would not affect the passage of the Bill at Westminster.

“The fact is, Scotland’s voice has been ignored on Brexit all along, every single step of the way,” she said.

“It is only through independence that we will ever get to choose the future we want.”