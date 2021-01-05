Labour MP ‘improving’ in hospital while being treated for Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The condition of Labour MP Jo Stevens is “improving”, her team has said, after it was announced she is being treated for coronavirus in hospital.

The member for Cardiff Central – and shadow secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport – was said on December 31 to have been “laid low with Covid for a while”.

On Tuesday, her team tweeted: “Jo’s condition is improving. She has asked us to thank you all for your kind concern and good wishes which have been overwhelming.”

From #TeamJoStevens – Jo’s condition is improving. She has asked us to thank you all for your kind concern and good wishes which have been overwhelming. — Jo Stevens (@JoStevensLabour) January 5, 2021

A previous update to her condition on Saturday saw messages of support from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who called Ms Stevens “a dear friend and colleague”, while Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “All of our thoughts and best wishes are with Jo for a speedy recovery.”