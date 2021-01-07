Labour MP feels ‘so fortunate’ to be home from hospital after Covid-19 treatment

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A Labour MP has expressed her gratitude after she returned home following treatment in hospital for coronavirus.

Jo Stevens said she “cannot begin to describe my gratitude to the wonderful people who have cared for me in hospital.

She expressed her gratitude to those working in emergency services, describing those who work in the UK’s hospitals as “truly exceptional”.

I cannot begin to describe my gratitude to the wonderful people who have cared for me in hospital. They are truly exceptional. I feel so fortunate to be back home knowing that for so many families, it has been a very different situation. — Jo Stevens (@JoStevensLabour) January 6, 2021

“I feel so fortunate to be back home knowing that for so many families, it has been a very different situation,” she added.

The member for Cardiff Central – and shadow secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport – was said on December 31 to have been “laid low with Covid for a while”.

On Tuesday, her team tweeted: “Jo’s condition is improving. She has asked us to thank you all for your kind concern and good wishes which have been overwhelming.”

A previous update to her condition on Saturday saw messages of support from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who called Ms Stevens “a dear friend and colleague”, while Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “All of our thoughts and best wishes are with Jo for a speedy recovery.”