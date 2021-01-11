Government minister James Brokenshire faces further tumour surgery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Government minister James Brokenshire is taking leave to have surgery on a lung tumour.

The Security Minister was diagnosed with lung cancer two years ago which required surgery to remove the upper lobe of his right lung.

But he said, “frustratingly”, there had been a recurrence of a tumour in the same lung.

My thoughts are very much with you, Cathy and the children, James. Wishing you all the best for your treatment and looking forward to welcoming you back on the team soon. https://t.co/w027UoWr5X — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 11, 2021

The Old Bexley and Sidcup MP said he was “in good hands” with the NHS team looking after him and was “keeping positive”.

He said he was “blessed to have the love” of his wife Cathy and three children “to support me through this”.

Saddened to hear this news. All my thoughts and prayers are with James and his family during this time. All colleagues across government send James our love and best wishes and we look forward to having him back soon. https://t.co/cosFJEGZFh — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) January 11, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his thoughts were with Mr Brokenshire and his family, adding: “Wishing you all the best for your treatment and looking forward to welcoming you back on the team soon.”

Mr Brokenshire’s ministerial boss, Home Secretary Priti Patel, said she was “saddened” by the news.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with James and his family during this time,” she said.

“All colleagues across government send James our love and best wishes and we look forward to having him back soon.”