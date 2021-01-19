Boris Johnson will not be caught napping in Downing Street, say aides

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boris Johnson’s allies have denied claims that he makes space in his diary for a quick nap.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary, Allegra Stratton, dismissed as “untrue” reports that he enjoys a “kip for half an hour or so” during a tough day of running the country.

There is “no gap” in his daily schedule for a short sleep, she said.

Her comments came after a Downing Street insider told the Times “it would not be entirely uncommon in the diary for him to shut the door and have a kip for half an hour or so – a power executive business nap to get him ready for the rest of the day”.

Downing Street insists the Prime Minister has a packed diary with no time for naps (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But Ms Stratton said: “Those reports are untrue. The Prime Minister doesn’t have a nap.”

In response to suggestions that Mr Johnson might need extra sleep due to his parental duties with baby son Wilfred, Ms Stratton said: “I don’t know about how many times a night he feeds his son – I hope it’s at least once.

“But he does not have a nap during the day when he is in Downing Street … his day is jam-packed from early in the morning through to late at night.”