Jeremy Corbyn refused disclosure before proposed High Court case against Labour

Jeremy Corbyn has lost a bid for disclosure of documents from the Labour Party ahead of an anticipated High Court claim over his suspension.

The former leader of the opposition is considering legal action against the party over his suspension from the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP), which could see Mr Corbyn seek “an injunction to restore the whip immediately”.

The Islington North MP was suspended from Labour in October for claiming that the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated for political reasons”.

He was reinstated as a party member by the National Executive Committee (NEC) following a meeting of a disciplinary panel three weeks after his suspension.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and current leader Sir Keir Starmer (Ben Birchall/Jacob King/PA)

But his successor as leader Sir Keir Starmer blocked him from sitting as a Labour MP in November, saying Mr Corbyn had “undermined” work to restore trust and confidence in the party’s ability to tackle anti-Semitism.

At a hearing earlier this month, Mr Corbyn’s barrister Christopher Jacobs said Labour “went behind an agreement” to reinstate him to the party as a result of “political interference”.

He told the court that Mr Corbyn’s suspension was unlawful and in breach of contract, and that the MP needed “pre-action disclosure” ahead of an “anticipated claim” against the party.

But, in a ruling on Wednesday afternoon, Judge Lisa Sullivan dismissed Mr Corbyn’s application and said: “Mr Corbyn has sufficient material to make a decision on the merits of his case.”