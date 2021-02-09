Government ‘to announce funds to tackle cladding crisis’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Government is expected to announce billions of pounds in funding to help tackle the cladding crisis more than three and a half years after the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick is due to address the Commons on Wednesday where it is believed he will set out a package of measures.

According to reports, plans under consideration include a £5 billion grant on top of the £1.6 billion safety fund that leaseholders can currently apply to.

It comes amid growing criticism of the Government’s response to the cladding crisis in the wake of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people.

Labour has called for a national taskforce to “get a grip” and said leaseholders should be protected from the cost of replacing dangerous cladding on homes.

Residents of buildings with flammable cladding have said the claddings has made their flats “worthless” and they are “trapped” and unable to sell the properties.