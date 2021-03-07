Nigel Farage steps down as leader of Reform UK

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nigel Farage is to stand down as leader of Reform UK.

Mr Farage, 56, a former European Parliament member, said he is stepping back from active politics after 30 years of campaigning.

He tweeted: “I won’t be involved in elected politics any longer, but I’m not going to go away from fighting the big battles of the day.”

The former UK Independence Party and Brexit Party leader told The Sunday Telegraph: “This has taken away the better part of my adult life.”

He added: “When you are an insurgent anti-establishment group, the people at the top have to raise the money, organise the discipline and do the whole thing, and I’m done.”

He thinks he can continue to speak out about any big issues via social media.

His Brexit Party became known as Reform UK after a name change earlier this year.

In the 2019 general election, the Brexit Party contested 275 seats and took 2% of votes but did not succeed in electing an MP.

Mr Farage said he will become honorary president of Reform UK and will be replaced as its leader by chairman Richard Tice.