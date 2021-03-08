In Pictures: Excited children go back to school

Tuesday, March 9th 2021 Show Links
by Press Association
March 8, 2021, 11:17 am
Children arrive at Manor Park School and Nursery in Knutsford, Cheshire (Martin Rickett/PA)
Millions of pupils in England have returned to school for the first time in two months as part of the first stage of lockdown easing.

Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said schools are “absolutely” safe for children to return to, as surveys showed that even secondary school pupils are far less likely than adults to contract or transmit coronavirus.

Pupils arrive and socially distance while queuing to take a lateral flow test at Archway School in Stroud, Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)
Ozzy Deane, 15, shows his registration card after conducting a lateral flow test at Archway School (Ben Birchall/PA)
Hannah Buckley-Dunn, a year 11 student at Gateacre Comprehensive School in Liverpool, takes a lateral flow test (Peter Byrne/PA)
Children arrive at Gateacre Comprehensive School in Liverpool for testing (Peter Byrne/PA)
Year 11 students wearing face masks in the classroom at Oasis Academy Shirley Park in Croydon, south London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Children arrive at Oasis Academy Shirley Park in Croydon (Aaron Chown/PA)
A student takes a lateral flow test for coronavirus at Oasis Academy Shirley Park in Croydon (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rianne Mills with her sons Freddie and Henry, and Victoria Proctor with her sons James and Reuben (right), outside Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary Academy in Shipdham, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chloe Wicks laughs with her friend Erin Stagle as they arrive at Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary Academy in Shipdham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Excited children arrive at Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary Academy in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Back to school for children in Shipdham (Joe Giddens/PA)
A pupil uses hand sanitiser as she arrives at Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary Academy (Joe Giddens/PA)
Children listen to a virtual assembly at Hounslow Kingsley Academy in west London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Face masks are worn indoors at Hounslow Kingsley Academy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A lesson begins at Hounslow Kingsley Academy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

