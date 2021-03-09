Ten children rescued from boat in English Channel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ten children have been rescued from a boat in the English Channel after hours at sea.

The dangerous crossing attempt saw 33 people packed onto a boat heading for the UK on Tuesday morning.

Despite offers for help from French coastal patrols, those on board initially refused, apparently determined reach their destination.

They were among 61 people picked up in the Dover Strait and returned to France after trying to cross.

Also on Tuesday, a joint UK-French operation has seen a suspected people smuggling gang dismantled.

The network is believed to have been deflating dinghies and burying them on beaches along the French coast for use in migrant crossings.

Ten of those rescued were children (Handout/PA)

The rescue of almost a dozen children out at sea on Tuesday came after more than 100 people reached the UK on Monday.

French naval forces were warned that a migrant boat was trying to cross the Channel off the coast of Normandy.

There were concerns for the safety of those on board and help was offered but initially refused, according to French authorities.

It was only after several hours at sea, with extremely low air and sea temperatures making the attempt all the more dangerous, that the situation was resolved.

At least 33 migrants, including five women and 10 children, were rescued from the eight metre boat they had been riding in.

Also picked up in the Channel on Tuesday was another boat with 28 people aboard, who were taken back to Calais.

Today’s attempts come after at least 115 people succeeded in reaching UK shores on Monday – the highest daily figure for 2021 so far, according to data from the PA news agency.

A total of 33 migrants were rescued (Handout/PA)

Also on Tuesday, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) announced the results of months of investigation with French counterparts into an alleged Afghan criminal gang involved in Channel crossings.

The network is thought to been buying second-hand boats online and then hiding them near Calais ready for use.

Each boat could carry between 10 and 15 migrants, who would be charged between 2,500 and 3,000 euro each to get to the UK, officers believe.

Ten people have been arrested in the Yvelines region of France, west of Paris, and eight have been charged.

The group is suspected of having been involved in at least six attempts to cross the Channel, three of which were thwarted by the French authorities.

Miles Bonfield, head of organised immigration crime operations for the NCA said: “Operations like these demonstrate the benefits of us working closely with our French counterparts.

“These people smuggling networks are callous and show no care for the safety of the people they transport, putting them in small dinghies that are unfit for this type of crossing.”