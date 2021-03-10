PM presses Iran’s president over ‘unacceptable’ Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe case

Boris Johnson has raised Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s “completely unacceptable” case directly with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Downing Street said the two leaders spoke on Wednesday afternoon and the Prime Minister demanded her immediate release, along with other detained British-Iranian dual nationals.
A No 10 spokesman said: “He said that while the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle monitor was welcome, her continued confinement remains completely unacceptable and she must be allowed to return to her family in the UK.”
