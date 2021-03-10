Thursday, March 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

PM presses Iran’s president over ‘unacceptable’ Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe case

by Press Association
March 10, 2021, 5:29 pm Updated: March 10, 2021, 10:23 pm
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is still unable to return to London (PA)
Boris Johnson has raised Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s “completely unacceptable” case directly with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Downing Street said the two leaders spoke on Wednesday afternoon and the Prime Minister demanded her immediate release, along with other detained British-Iranian dual nationals.

A No 10 spokesman said: “He said that while the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle monitor was welcome, her continued confinement remains completely unacceptable and she must be allowed to return to her family in the UK.”

