Labour to focus on nurses’ pay row during campaign for May elections

by Press Association
March 10, 2021, 10:31 pm
Sir Keir Starmer has said nurses deserve a bigger pay rise (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer will target the Government’s controversial 1% pay rise for NHS workers during the campaign for the May elections, declaring “a vote for Labour is a vote to support our nurses”.

The Labour leader is to launch the party’s campaign for the local and mayoral elections by demanding key workers are given “a proper pay rise” at a virtual event on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to recommend the low increase for health workers in England, despite their year-long toil during the coronavirus pandemic, has been widely criticised.

Mr Starmer, who has been seen to be struggling to overturn the Tories’ popularity after taking over the Labour leadership, will hope focusing on nurses’ pay will provide his campaign with much-needed momentum as he tries to centre the elections on Britain’s recovery.

