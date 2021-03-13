PM to announce plans to bolster cyber capability in Integrated Review

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boris Johnson will outline plans to bolster Britain’s cyber capability when he announces the outcome of the Government’s far-ranging review of foreign and defence policy on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will commit to take a “full-spectrum” approach to cyber in a bid to keep people safe and stay ahead of the UK’s enemies.

He will use the Integrated Review to announce plans for a “cyber corridor” across the north of England – where the headquarters of the new National Cyber Force (NCF) will be based.

The NCF, created last year to transform the UK’s capacity to conduct targeted offensive cyber operations, brings together personnel from defence and intelligence agencies under a unified command.

It is hoped that the proposal will drive growth in the digital, defence and technology sectors outside London and create new partnerships between Government, the sector and universities in the region.

Ahead of his Commons statement, Mr Johnson said: “Cyber power is revolutionising the way we live our lives and fight our wars, just as air power did 100 years ago.

“We need to build up our cyber capability so we can grasp the opportunities it presents while ensuring those who seek to use its powers to attack us and our way of life are thwarted at every turn.

“Our new, full-spectrum approach to cyber will transform our ability to protect our people, promote our interests around the world and make the lives of British people better every day.”

The Integrated Review – covering foreign, defence, security, and development policy – has been billed as the most significant overhaul of the UK’s strategic posture since the Cold War.

Part of its remit has been to consider how the armed forces need to adapt to the changing face of warfare, with a new focus on cyber and military.