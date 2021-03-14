Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer receives first coronavirus jab

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged people to take the coronavirus vaccine when they are offered it as he received his first dose.

The 58-year-old had the jab at the Francis Crick Institute in his Holborn and St Pancras constituency on Sunday afternoon.

The mass vaccination centre is one of five across north central London set up by University College London Hospital.

Sir Keir said: “I am so grateful to the staff and volunteers at the Francis Crick Institute for their warm welcome and exceptional work throughout the pandemic.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“From the help they gave our local hospitals with testing last year, to this vaccination centre, they have been at the forefront of efforts to support our NHS and keep our community safe.

“It has been such a difficult year and the vaccination programme is the light at the end of the tunnel.

“The vaccine is safe, effective and I urge everyone in our community to take it when it’s their turn.”