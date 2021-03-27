UK criticises ‘new low’ in Myanmar with children said to be among dozens killed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Security forces in Myanmar have been accused of opening fire on armed civilians, killing dozens of innocent people, including children, in a bloody crackdown on the annual armed forces day.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the regime had hit a “new low” on Saturday as soldiers and police sought to suppress protests in the deadliest day since last month’s military coup.

An independent researcher in Yangon put the death toll at 100, with the bloodshed having spread over more than two dozen cities and towns.

Today’s killing of unarmed civilians, including children, marks a new low. We will work with our international partners to end this senseless violence, hold those responsible to account, and secure a path back to democracy. https://t.co/PfHZ3xipzt — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) March 27, 2021

The slaughter provoked an international outcry, with the British ambassador among the diplomatic missions raising concerns that children are among the dead.

Mr Raab said: “Today’s killing of unarmed civilians, including children, marks a new low.

“We will work with our international partners to end this senseless violence, hold those responsible to account, and secure a path back to democracy.”