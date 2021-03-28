Moderna vaccines expected to arrive in April, minister confirms

The UK is expecting to receive its first shipment of a new coronavirus vaccine next month, a Cabinet minister has confirmed.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden expressed confidence that the first Moderna jabs are still on course to arrive in April, in what would be a relief for the overall vaccine rollout programme, which has faced questions over AstraZeneca supplies in recent weeks.
But he was doubtful over the resumption of non-essential international travel and acknowledged all legal restrictions may not end in June as was hoped, after a Government adviser raised concerns about the full relaxation timetable.
Ministers have insisted they will meet the target of giving a jab to all adults by July, but supplies have been affected by issues in India and a row with the European Union over exports has raised concerns.
Mr Dowden insisted that the vaccination programme remains “on course”, telling The Andrew Marr Show: “We expect that in April Moderna will come.”
