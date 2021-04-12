Boris Johnson has haircut as restrictions ease across England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boris Johnson has joined millions of people having their hair cut for the first time in months, as coronavirus restrictions were lifted and hairdressers were permitted to open in England.

Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister had his hair trimmed on Monday morning before joining MPs in Parliament to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Mr Johnson was pictured leaving Downing Street for the House of Commons with his famous blond mop noticeably shorter.

The Prime Minister echoed the thoughts of the nation last month when he admitted that he “badly” needed a haircut, with salons and barbers in London shut since before Christmas.

He had suggested he would prioritise a visit to the pub over a trip to the hairdressers, but the fanfare for the easing of restrictions has been muted by national mourning for Philip.

Mr Johnson postponed his celebratory pint and Government communications have been pared back to essential messages after the duke’s death on Friday at the age of 99.

The Prime Minister urged the nation to “behave responsibly” as life took another step back towards normality, with indoor gyms, swimming pools, nail salons and zoos also welcoming customers back.

Despite the relaxation in lockdown rules, social mixing indoors remains heavily restricted, with around two in five adults yet to receive their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and the vast majority yet to get both.

Mr Johnson said: “I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and remember ‘hands, face, space and fresh air’ to suppress Covid as we push on with our vaccination programme.”