Labour urges competition probe over European Super League proposal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been urged to investigate whether the breakaway European Super League would breach laws to uphold fairness.

Labour’s shadow minister for sport Alison McGovern blasted the proposal as “nothing short of an attempt to stitch up competition” for a few elite clubs.

She has written a letter to the CMA asking whether it will investigate the widely-criticised plans, commission a study to identify how the league would impact upon competition in the market and to advise Parliament on drafting legislation to make the sport more accountable to supporters.

Amongst the many maddening #SuperLeague issues: football supporters have spent the past year caring for their communities, delivering food parcels, being there for one another. And now they are supposed to just accept this? Both bewildering and infuriating. — Alison McGovern (@Alison_McGovern) April 19, 2021

The party has also urged football fans to sign a petition pressuring the regulator into action over the move backed by the “Big Six” of English Premier League clubs.

In a statement, she added: “Proposals for a breakaway league are nothing short of an attempt to stitch up competition for a few elite clubs at the top.

“We urge supporters across the country to add their names to this letter and show the groundswell of feeling against these damaging proposals, that would do immense damage to football and communities across the country.

“This must now be a watershed moment. We cannot simply go back to the status quo in which smaller clubs struggle to stay afloat and fans are excluded from decisions.”