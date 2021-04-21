Sir Keir Starmer and Mark Drakeford to visit Wrexham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sir Keir Starmer and Mark Drakeford will visit Wrexham as part of Welsh Labour’s Senedd election campaign on Thursday.

The Labour leader and First Minister of Wales will look to promote Welsh Labour’s offer to North Wales by visiting businesses and taking part in doorstep campaigning.

Welsh Labour described the region as the “powerhouse of the Welsh economy” where it has pledged to create new and green jobs.

It includes creating a new National Park in the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley, and developing new tidal and wave energy across the region while helping while supporting the area’s key sectors like aerospace and tourism.

The party has also pledged to establish a new medical school in North Wales in order to train the next generation of health professionals and support the recovery of the NHS following the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the visit, Sir Keir said: “Mark Drakeford and I are committed to creating jobs and bringing new investment to North Wales.

.@MarkDrakeford and @WelshLabour have had the right plan to get Wales through the pandemic. And now they have the right plan to power the economy with a jobs first recovery. The elections on 6th May are the opportunity to give them the tools to finish that work.#VoteLabour pic.twitter.com/9MhIjqoNJf — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 15, 2021

“Welsh Labour’s plan will keep moving North Wales forward. It’s a plan for big investment in healthcare with a new medical school, building new homes, guaranteeing young people a job or training, and modern public transport.

“Our offer is about the future. Together, we will invest in renewable energy, celebrate cultural and sporting success, and promote this great region around the world.”

Mr Drakeford said: “We have an ambitious plan to recover from the pandemic and to re-build fairer, leaving no-one behind as we move North Wales forward.

“We will invest in new green infrastructure and support the regeneration of our town centres after Covid; we will make sure businesses have the finance they need to thrive and invest in the green industries of tomorrow – innovative housing, renewable energy, and new digital technologies.

“We have set aside a £15 billion capital investment programme for the next term, which we will use to create jobs right across North Wales and the rest of the country.

“Our offer to North Wales is the return of economic prosperity, new green jobs and establishing this beautiful part of the country as a world class destination for tourism.”

The Welsh Parliament election will take place on Thursday May 6.