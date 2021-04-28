PM maintains innocence after Electoral Commission launches flat investigation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boris Johnson insisted he has not broken any laws over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat after the Electoral Commission launched a formal investigation.

The watchdog said there are “reasonable grounds” to suspect an offence may have occurred, dramatically deepening the Prime Minister’s troubles over the renovations on Wednesday.

Questions have been mounting since former aide Dominic Cummings accused Mr Johnson of wanting donors to “secretly pay” for the renovations to his No 11 residence in a “possibly illegal” move.

Shortly after the commission’s announcement, Mr Johnson told Prime Minister’s Questions he “personally” paid for the renovations, but refused to answer whether he received an initial loan from the Tory party.

Challenged by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Johnson told MPs: “As for the latest stuff that he is bringing up, he should know that I have paid for Downing Street refurbishment personally.”

He said that upon “any further declaration that I have to make, if any” he will be advised by his newly-appointed independent adviser on ministers’ interests, Lord Geidt.

Sir Keir asked the Prime Minister if he believes any “rules or laws have been broken” over the refurbishment of the flat.

“No, I don’t,” Mr Johnson replied during an angry exchange.