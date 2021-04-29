PM insists ‘I love John Lewis’ amid Downing Street flat row

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boris Johnson has insisted he is a fan of retailer John Lewis as he faces a probe into the controversial refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

The Prime Minister was asked asked about reports he and his fiancee Carrie Symonds had rejected furnishings by the department store left in the Number 11 flat by his predecessor Theresa May.

It comes after the British retailer appeared to mock Mr Johnson by suggesting it had something for “almost” everyone as the Electoral Commission launched an investigation into how the new look was funded.

When asked about the reports during a visit to King Solomon Academy in west London on Thursday, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “The one thing I object to in this whole farrago of nonsense is I love John Lewis.

Good thing we have a recycling service for old pre-loved furniture 🛋🚫👋 pic.twitter.com/uVB9krdDJH — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) April 28, 2021

“But what I will say is what people want this Government to do is focus on their priorities.”

Ms Symonds, 33, reportedly saw the lavish overhaul as necessary to rid the Prime Minister’s residence of the “John Lewis nightmare” left behind by Mrs May, according to Tatler.

The taxpayer funds a £30,000 annual allowance but the redecoration, which reportedly involves the company Soane, co-founded by designer Lulu Lytle – have stretched beyond that.

Some reports suggest the upgrades hit the £200,000 mark while a leaked email suggested Tory peer Lord Brownlow was making a £58,000 donation to the Conservatives “to cover the payments the party has already made on behalf of the soon-to-be-formed ‘Downing Street Trust’”.

Mr Johnson said he did not believe “there is anything to see here” when asked about the Electoral Commission’s investigation, telling reporters: “What we are doing is focusing on the stuff that really matters.”

Sir Keir Starmer in the wallpaper section of John Lewis (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used a campaign visit to poke fun at the Prime Minister.

He browsed the wallpaper section of the John Lewis store in Manchester’s Trafford Centre.

Reports have suggested wallpaper costing up to £840 a roll was used in the Downing Street flat refurbishment.

When we say Labour are playing political games this is exactly what we mean Today the PM visited a school to see how we are levelling up opportunity, focusing on people’s priorities Keir Starmer is doing exactly what we said he’d do – playing politics https://t.co/qBhowbYrDt — Amanda Milling (@amandamilling) April 29, 2021

Conservative Party co-chairman Amanda Milling accused Sir Keir of “playing politics” on the issue.