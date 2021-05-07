Key election results at a glance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Here are some of the key results from the Super Thursday elections:

– The Conservatives won the Hartlepool by-election, with Jill Mortimer seizing the seat from Labour with a majority of 6,940.

– Tory Ben Houchen was re-elected as Tees Valley mayor by a landslide on the first count, taking almost 73% of the vote.

– Labour’s Ros Jones was re-elected Doncaster mayor while Joanne Anderson became Liverpool’s first black female mayor.

– With results available from 74 out of 143 councils, the Conservatives had a net gain of six authorities and 158 seats, and Labour a net loss of four authorities and 156 seats.

(PA Graphics)

– In Scotland, the SNP gained East Lothian from Labour and Ayr and Edinburgh Central from the Tories.

– After 48 results in the Scottish Parliamentary contest, 39 went to the SNP, four to Liberal Democrats, three to the Tories and two to Labour.

– In Wales, after 38 seats had been declared Labour had 25, the Conservatives eight and Plaid Cymru five.