At a glance: key results in the English, Scottish and Welsh elections

Results are continuing to come in following Super Thursday’s elections.
Here are some of the main results so far:
– The Conservatives won the Hartlepool by-election, with Jill Mortimer seizing the seat from Labour with a majority of 6,940.
– Tory Ben Houchen was re-elected as Tees Valley mayor by a landslide on the first count, taking almost 73% of the vote.
– Labour’s Ros Jones was re-elected Doncaster mayor while Joanne Anderson became Liverpool’s first black female mayor.
– With results available from 84 out of 143 English councils, the Conservatives had a net gain of seven authorities and 173 seats, and Labour a net loss of four authorities and 164 seats.
– In Scotland, the SNP gained East Lothian from Labour and Ayr and Edinburgh Central from the Tories.
– After 48 of 129 results in the Scottish Parliamentary contest, 39 seats have gone to the SNP, four to Liberal Democrats, three to the Tories and two to Labour.
– In Wales, after 52 of 60 seats were declared, Labour had 30, the Conservatives had 12, Plaid Cymru had nine and the Liberal Democrats had one.
